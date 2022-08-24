Ukrainian Independence Day to be marked in West Northamptonshire

Author: Sarah Newall Published: 20th August 2022 11:05

Cllr André González De Savage, WNC Chairman, said: “West Northants is an incredibly welcoming place and I’m so proud to see Ukrainian people and families calling Northamptonshire their home during this challenging time. Cllr André González De Savage, WNC Chairman, said: “West Northants is an incredibly welcoming place and I’m so proud to see Ukrainian people and families calling Northamptonshire their home during this challenging time.

The Ukrainian flag will be raised at all West Northants Council (WNC) office buildings in Towcester, Daventry and Northampton to mark six months since Russia’s invasion and 31 years since Ukraine declared independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

There will be a ceremony to commemorate the day at 11am in the Guildhall Courtyard on St Giles’ Square in Northampton attended by the Chairman of West Northamptonshire Council and representatives of the Ukrainian community.

Speeches during the event will be translated into Ukrainian and sunflowers - the national flower of Ukraine, will be laid in commemoration.

A live dance performance will also take place by members of the Ukrainian community and refreshments will follow after the ceremony in the Courtroom.

People are encouraged to show their support for the Ukrainian people ahead of their Independence Day by displaying an image of sunflowers in their windows and using the hashtags #SunflowersForUkraine and #StandforFreedom.

A template of a sunflower image is available on our website which can be downloaded, printed and then coloured in to display in windows.

"We have all been horrified by the events in Ukraine and stand with all those affected. I am extremely grateful to our local people who have shown true community spirit and willingness to help others by welcoming Ukrainian people into our communities.

"We are proud to mark this important day in Ukrainian history and invite all residents to join us in observing the flag raising ceremony and showing their support by displaying a sunflower in their window."

Our recent Homes for Ukraine resettlement scheme has supported the arrival and community care needs of Ukrainian families across West Northants and has seen more than 300 local people come forward as sponsors to offer their help.

For more information on the resettlement scheme and how you can help, please visit our website.

