Repair Cafe opening in Towcester

Author: Laura Patterson Published: 24th August 2022 08:29

Exciting news that the Renew Wellbeing Cafe are starting a Repair Cafe on 24th September 2022, to be held monthly 10-12.

The current economic climate means all are stretched financially, so we hope this will help. Additionally, we hope to save items from landfill. We need more volunteers who can sew, repair small electrical goods and bikes, and to get the word out to the community.

Please disseminate as widely as possible to your networks, and let us know if you or your organisation can support us.

