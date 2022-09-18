Fiori Musicali concert in Helmdon

The Friends of St Mary Magdalene Church, Helmdon are delighted to be welcoming Fiori Musicali to their picturesque country church for a concert of music by Mozart and friends at 7:30pm on Sunday 18 September 2022.



Fiori bring first-class music to this part of the world, featuring some of today’s finest professional period instrument specialists. And this concert on 18 September is certain to be a very special evening. For the occasion Fiori will be featuring popular soprano Judit Felszeghy, who sang to a packed house at Helmdon a few years ago, her beautiful clear tones drawing enthusiastic applause from the audience.



Judit recently appeared in Mozart’s opera the Magic Flute to great acclaim, and for Helmdon she will be singing familiar (and also some lesser known) gems from Mozart's Italian operas.



Fiori’s players will be led by Glyndebourne touring opera violinist Malu Lin Swayne, and the concert will also include delightful late 18th-century music by Haydn and JC Bach. An occasion not to be missed!

Tickets are £20 each, or £25 for a better view, contact Chris Gartside for more details and for tickets c.gartside1@btinternet.com or phone 01295 760523. Tickets can be purchased on-line at www.ticketsource.com/Fiori.

