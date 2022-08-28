25 Great Reasons to go to the Silverstone Classic this weekend

Silverstone is all set to see the summer out in sensational style with The Classic (26-28 August 2022) – a massive fun-fuelled festival combining the very best of historic motor sport with a jam-packed feast of activities for the whole family.



The award-winning three-day extravaganza will play host to a packed programme of 20 thrilling races covering all of motor racing’s golden eras and will feature more fun-fuelled family entertainment than ever before – all proudly delivered under the ‘Best of British’ banner.



Ensuring there really is something for everyone, new additions include a Foodie Fest with masterclasses from top TV chefs, incredible world exclusive showcases of James Bond and Lewis Hamilton cars, high-flying displays by world famous BMXers and three evenings of live music from chart-toppers. It all adds up to the must-see end-of-summer festival at the home of British motor racing.



Tickets must be purchased in advance and a wide range of choices are offered including day, weekend and camping options. Admission for accompanied children aged under 16 is FREE.



“What could be more tempting this Bank Holiday weekend? The Classic is a fabulous family festival with thrilling motorsport at its heart, an incredible live music line-up, delicious festival food plus a packed programme of entertainment,” commented Nick Wigley, CEO of The Classic promoter Goose Live Events. “There really is something special for absolutely everyone to enjoy at Silverstone.”



Here are 25 great reasons why The Classic is the best way to spend this bank holiday… (photos clockwise from the top below)



1. The World’s Biggest Historic Motor Racing Festival

The Classic serves up unrivalled retro racing action on the famous Silverstone Grand Prix circuit. This year’s action-packed on-track programme features 20 spectacular showdowns with glittering grids reviving all of motorsport’s golden eras of Formula One, Sports Cars, GT and Touring Cars. Everything is covered from the pre war era right the way through to modern day GT4s.



2. Access All Areas

Tickets include access to open trackside grandstands as well as both National and International Paddocks allowing everybody not only to get up-close to all the remarkable cars that have raced through history but also to talk to the drivers and race preparers.



3. Arise Sir Lewis!

In a world exclusive, all seven of Sir Lewis Hamilton’s World Championship winning Formula One cars will be on display together for the very first time. The one-off showcase features the #22 McLaren-Mercedes MP4-23 in which Hamilton won his maiden crown in 2008 plus the six #44 Mercedes’ in which he won further titles in 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.



4. Grand Prix Grid

Hot on the heels of the British Grand Prix, this year The Classic will be celebrating Formula One past and present like never before with a stunning showcase of the latest F1 cars on pole position at Silverstone. Alpine, Aston Martin Racing, Red Bull Racing and Williams will all be represented.



5. Celebrating 60 Years of James Bond

There will be an incredible display of cars from the latest James Bond blockbuster No Time To Die as a major attraction at The Classic. On public show for the very first time, the eye-catching line-up of 007 film stars will be previewing a special charity auction organised by EON Productions and Christie’s to celebrate 60 years of Bond.



6. Party On

For the very first time, live music from chart-toppers will feature across all three evenings. Those helping festival-goers to dance the nights away include The Cuban Brothers, Björn Again, Sister Sledge, Gabrielle, Dodgy and Rick Astley. Entrance to all the live music performances is included in the price of admission.



7. Diddly Squat

Jeremy Clarkson’s notorious Diddly Squat Farm Shop is popping-up at The Classic. As introduced in the car-loving TV personality’s latest Amazon Prime hit show Clarkson’s Farm, the pop-up will be selling a range of bespoke Diddly Squat products including branded merchandise.



8. World Champions

The Classic always attracts motor sport legends both on and off the track. Recent years have seen both Sir Jackie Stewart and Damon Hill take to the circuit to honour their past titles. One racing legend already confirmed for this weekend is Carl Fogarty, the four-time World Superbike Champion.He will be among the racing royalty being interviewed on the Adrian Flux stand. Expect other luminaries, too.



9. Foodie Fest

The Classic’s all new Foodie Fest will be exciting the taste buds with masterclasses from celebrity chefs and a mouth-watering artisan market celebrating local fare. Those hosting the cooking demos include Lesley Waters, Niall Kirkland and Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown. The Classic’s new Foodie Fest also includes a number of tasty street food outlets as well as a Tasting Tent offering visitors a brilliant chance to sample a selection of wines, beers and spirits.



10. The UK’s Rarest Cars

Stirring yet more great automotive memories, a collection of 50 once unexceptional and now seldom spotted motoring mainstays is being curated by The Daily Telegraph with support from MotorEasy. Think ‘my dad used to have one of those’ Metros, Chevettes and Sierras.

12. Switch Live

There is far more to The Classic than drooling nostalgia. With eyes on the present and future, Switch Live powered by myenergi will offer visitors the opportunity to test drive some of the latest electric and hybrid cars on the market and find out more about EV ownership. Forward-thinking manufacturers taking part include CUPRA, Ford, Genesis, MG, Nissan and Polestar. The incredible McMurtry Spéirling electric fan car, which recently smashed the Goodwood Hillclimb record, will also be on show.

11. Under The Hammer

A wide-ranging, two-day Silverstone Auctions sale sees an eye-catching collection of road or racing classics coming under the hammer. Lots include a Mercedes SL once owned by Stirling Moss, a Rolls Royce Corniche Convertible once owned by Maurice Gibb of the Bee Gees and the much-loved Ford Escort RS Turbo of Diana, Princess of Wales..



13. We Have Ignition!

The famous Silverstone Grand Prix circuit will once again reverberate to the awesome shrill of Formula One’s best-ever sounding engines at The Classic. Daily track displays – organised by Ignition GP – will bring back the awesome high-revving V8, V10 and V12 powertrains introduced at the end of the 1980s.

14. Family Fun

Delivering on its promise of flat-out fun for all the family, The Classic is offering more activities for all ages than ever before. With unlimited funfair rides, crazy golf, a shopping village plus a feast of other entertainment, there really are tonnes of great interactive attractions for all interests and generations.



15. Group C Icons

Celebrating the 40th anniversary of the first-ever race for Group C sportscars which was staged at Silverstone in 1982, The Classic will honour the significant milestone with special displays and track demos. Adding extra stardust, five time Le Mans winner, Derek Bell MBE, will be back in the hot seat of a legendary Rothmans Porsche 962.



16. Extreme Sports Legends

An exciting new addition to The Classic’s awe-inspiring Adrenaline Zone will see Team Extreme’s mind-blowing extreme sports athletes, including BMX legends Declan Brooks and Kieran Reilly, wowing crowds with their amazing high-flying skills on a 6m spine ramp. Coaching sessions will also be offered for thrill-seekers wanting to give it a go.



17. Anniversary Parades

Adding to the show, in excess of 100 car clubs will be providing incredible displays of privately owned classics. What’s more, famous marques and models celebrating standout milestones will be taking to the Silverstone track for celebratory parades – this summer’s big birthdays include the AC Cobra, Lotus Elan and MGB. Joining the clubs on track for parade will also be the Yokohama Legends – a stunning line-up of incredible cars that will be on display at the International Paddock over the weekend.



18. Honouring Sir Frank Williams

The remarkable life and achievements of legendary Formula One team founder Sir Frank Williams CBE, who sadly passed away last November, will be saluted at The Classic. It was at Silverstone that Williams scored the first of its 114 Grands Prix wins and the victorious FW07 from 1979 will be leading the tributes.



19. Shift & Drift Zone

Record-breaking Terry Grant returns to The Classic with his crowd-pleasing stunt shows in the tyre-spinning Shift & Drift Zone. Burning yet more rubber, dramatic demo runs curated by Slowly Sideways will see many of rallying’s greatest icons revving up twice a day.



20. Tread The Track

Raising funds for The Classic’s official charity, Alzheimer’s Research UK, on Friday evening visitors can lace up their trainers and take to the iconic British Grand Prix circuit for a memorable fun run. All comers 10 and over welcome for a suggested donation of £5.



21. Start Young

Kids and teenagers aged between 10-17 can get behind the wheel of a road car for the very first time at The Classic with the Young Driver initiative making a welcome return. These sessions were totally sold-out in previous years and are sure to prove hugely popular once again.



22. Need For Speed

Visitors can put their pedal to the metal in epic racing simulators, check out their reaction times on a Batak Wall as used by professional sports stars and even try their wheel-changing skills in a pit-stop challenge.



23. Football Skills

With the FIFA World Cup Finals fast approaching, Yokohama will be back at The Classic with its popular football skills coaching sessions, courtesy of the MK Dons Sports Education Trust – perfect training for the soccer stars of the future.



24. Wheeler Dealer

Back by popular demand, the original ‘Wheeler Dealer’ Mike Brewer returns to The Classic with his ever-entertaining and informative Car Clinics, supported by Car Gods. This year he’s joined by fellow TV presenter Marc ‘Elvis’ Priestley on the main stage.



25. It’s a Bank Holiday!