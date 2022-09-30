West Northants pensioners encouraged to cash in their existing Post Office vouchers

Author: Sarah Newall Published: 1st September 2022 09:05

Pensioners in West Northamptonshire now have until Friday, 30 September 2022 to redeem their Department for Work and Pensions’ Household Support Fund Post Office voucher.

Eligible pensioners have already received a letter including a one-off payment of £100.00 in the form of a Post Office voucher which can be cashed at the Post Office, paid directly into a bank account, or used to pay a utility bill.

Already over 4,500 pensioners have claimed the funding, however West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is encouraging anyone who has received a letter but not yet claimed their cash award, to do so by the end of September.

The original letter indicated an expiry date of the Post Office vouchers by 1st September, but WNC have agreed to provide more time to use the voucher and to extend this expiry date until 30th September.

The original voucher letter received will not need to be replaced and will remain valid until the end of September. To receive the cash all they will need to do is take their letter to their local Post Office, along with an official form of identification (further details will be provided in the letter).

Pensioners who are personally unable to attend a Post Office branch to cash in their voucher can authorise a friend or family member to do this on their behalf, details on how to do this are also included in the letter.

More information can be found on our Household Support Fund webpage.

Residents facing financial difficulties should visit our Cost of Living Support webpage for details of the full range of support available.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.