  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Riverford Organic Vegetables

Testimonials

"Great website. Memories of Towcester and surrounding areas after leaving Whittlebury in the 70s."
- CB
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Campaign to improve resilience to emergencies now in its eighth year #30days30waysuk

Author: Gavin Moore Published: 1st September 2022 10:25
#30Days30WaysUK is a UK-wide campaign which aims get more people ready to face an emergency by doing one simple challenge each day throughout September. #30Days30WaysUK is a UK-wide campaign which aims get more people ready to face an emergency by doing one simple challenge each day throughout September.

 

Experience of past emergencies shows that those who prepare, recover sooner, reduce the burden on the emergency services, and are in a better position to help others.

Joanne Maddams, Emergency Planning and Business Continuity Manager for West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) said: “When people talk about emergencies our minds tend to turn to the London bombings, tsunamis or other global catastrophes.

"But being prepared isn’t just for those headline-grabbing incidents. Power cuts, water main bursts, gas leaks, transport strikes, road closures...we experience a variety of inconveniences every day.

"Taking few steps to prepare will help not only with those 'everyday emergencies' but also with far less likely incidents."

The campaign will be taking place all over the UK, with local resilience partners such as the emergency services, local authorities, utilities and health, taking part to put a local touch to 30 key messages throughout September.

People across the UK are urged to think about the simple actions that will help keep their families safe in larger scale emergencies as well as the importance of checking on elderly and vulnerable neighbours.

The aim is to raise awareness and build capacities and capabilities from the ground up for better individual and community preparedness and resilience.

"We are really excited about this edition of the #30days30waysUK campaign on social media,” Joanne said. ‘’Along with colleagues from across the UK we have put together an excellent ‘September is Preparedness Month 2022’ programme with key messages, resources and fun, engaging challenges for people to participate in and share on social media and off-line."

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies