Campaign to improve resilience to emergencies now in its eighth year #30days30waysuk

Author: Gavin Moore Published: 1st September 2022 10:25

#30Days30WaysUK is a UK-wide campaign which aims get more people ready to face an emergency by doing one simple challenge each day throughout September.

Experience of past emergencies shows that those who prepare, recover sooner, reduce the burden on the emergency services, and are in a better position to help others.

Joanne Maddams, Emergency Planning and Business Continuity Manager for West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) said: “When people talk about emergencies our minds tend to turn to the London bombings, tsunamis or other global catastrophes.

"But being prepared isn’t just for those headline-grabbing incidents. Power cuts, water main bursts, gas leaks, transport strikes, road closures...we experience a variety of inconveniences every day.

"Taking few steps to prepare will help not only with those 'everyday emergencies' but also with far less likely incidents."

The campaign will be taking place all over the UK, with local resilience partners such as the emergency services, local authorities, utilities and health, taking part to put a local touch to 30 key messages throughout September.

People across the UK are urged to think about the simple actions that will help keep their families safe in larger scale emergencies as well as the importance of checking on elderly and vulnerable neighbours.

The aim is to raise awareness and build capacities and capabilities from the ground up for better individual and community preparedness and resilience.

"We are really excited about this edition of the #30days30waysUK campaign on social media,” Joanne said. ‘’Along with colleagues from across the UK we have put together an excellent ‘September is Preparedness Month 2022’ programme with key messages, resources and fun, engaging challenges for people to participate in and share on social media and off-line."

