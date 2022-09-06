  • Bookmark this page

An impressive win for Tows in first game of the new season

Author: Paul Smith Published: 6th September 2022 09:47

On a pitch worthy of any premiership club Towcestrians welcomed Kettering RFC to Green Norton Road.

The weather stayed fine for good running rugby and there was a fine display from both sides.

Building from last season Towcester's aim is to show an improvement from the bottom end of the table.

First half started strong for Towcester when running with ball in hand there were tries for debutante Adam Williamson followed minutes later by Cameron Young to put ten points on the scoreboard.

Kettering looked shell shocked with the 2 early scores then falling foul of the yellow card. Rhys Williams added 3 more points to follow 3 minutes later with another 3 . 16 points to the good Towcester took their foot off the gas which hopefully they don't make a habit of.

Kettering awarded a penalty and kicking the points started to get into the game. Peter Gowler picked up a yellow just before half time with the half ending 16 - 3 .

Second half and forced substitutions didn't help Towcester at all. Getting on the wrong side of the official lead to another yellow putting the home-side down to 13. Kettering took this advantage and hit back with 2 tries in quick succession .

Towcester struck lucky minutes later with an error in the middle of the field and the whole Kettering side stop waiting for the whistle. It never came and Callum Jones scored under the posts and Williams converting.

Kettering did try to get back in the game but the defence of Towcester stay strong and it was captain Craig Holton that scored the final try.

Great first game to watch and something to build on.

