Author: NHS Trust Published: 6th September 2022 13:08

Autumn booster vaccinations to open this week for bookings in Northamptonshire with even more sites offering jabs

In the latest phase of Northamptonshire’s COVID-19 vaccination programme, from Wednesday the first set of eligible people, including people aged 75 and over, people who are immunosuppressed and health and care workers, will be able to book vaccinations online or by calling 119. And this time round, even more pharmacy-led community sites will be open across the county to protect the people of Northamptonshire and an additional new variant-tackling jab has been made available.

The National Booking System will open on Wednesday, offering autumn booster appointments at sites across the county from Monday 12 September onwards. New sites for COVID-19 vaccinations will open in a number of locations next week, ensuring there is a site within easy reach of all areas of the county.

The NHS will contact people when it is their turn to book in for the vaccine – you do not need to contact the NHS. Invitations will be sent out by text or letters from Wednesday 7 September. As with previous campaigns, the oldest and most vulnerable will be called forward first.

The new Moderna bivalent vaccine, which has been approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), will be available in the autumn booster programme in Northamptonshire. The vaccine has been designed to provide protection against both the Omicron variant and the original COVID-19 strain.

The rollout of the autumn booster will start with care home residents and eligible housebound patients this week.

This latest campaign is scheduled to run until early December, by which time everyone aged 50 and over, as well as a number of other cohorts including pregnant women, carers, household contacts of immunosuppressed people, those at increased risk of COVID-19, and health and social care staff will all have been offered an autumn booster.

Chris Pallot, Director of Northamptonshire’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme said:

“As life goes on, COVID-19 may not be at the forefront of everyone’s mind – we understand this – but we expect cases to rise again in the autumn and into the winter so it really is vital that those eligible, the most vulnerable groups in our communities, get vaccinated when it is their turn to do so and get an autumn booster.

“We have opened a record number of sites in the county to make it even more accessible for people to get jabbed this time round. Over 50 sites will made available this autumn across Northamptonshire. Having your vaccine is the best way to maximise your protection from COVID-19, serious illness and hospitalisation.

“When you receive an invitation, please book your appointment as soon as you can for your autumn booster, either online using the National Booking System, which is offering appointments for next week – or by telephoning 119.”

“We are ready to protect the people of Northamptonshire with the newly approved, next generation COVID vaccine. Let’s continue to build our wall of defence against this disease. Please come forward when it is your turn.”

The likelihood of seeing the combined effects of COVID-19 and flu this winter for the first time makes getting a COVID vaccination even more important and eligible people attending the GP and community pharmacy-run vaccination sites may be offered the flu and COVID jab at the same time.

The COVID-19 vaccination programme is also continuing to offer people aged 5 or over opportunities to get their first or second doses and first boosters for those aged 16 or over. Visit nhs.uk/covidvaccination for more details.

Chris continues: “No one wants to spend their winter being poorly. Get the vaccinations you are eligible for so that you can continue with your plans and enjoy the things you love.”

The NHS will confirm details on how and when eligible people can access the autumn booster vaccine in due course as the programme progresses.



