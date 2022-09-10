  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Caswell Science & Technology Park

Testimonials

"Just had a surf round the website, works really well."
- Rowland Tompkins - R1 Print & Design
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Heritage Open Day at the Mill

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 7th September 2022 09:13
On Saturday 10 September 2022 the Mill will be hosting its very first Heritage Open Day in conjunction with West Northamptonshire Council. The Open Day will give residents the chance to have a sneak peek at the brewery and experience the sights and smells of the brewing process.On Saturday 10 September 2022 the Mill will be hosting its very first Heritage Open Day in conjunction with West Northamptonshire Council. The Open Day will give residents the chance to have a sneak peek at the brewery and experience the sights and smells of the brewing process.
It's the annual Heritage Open Days between 9-18 September 2022 and Towcester Mill Brewery is delighted to be taking part for the first time!

On Saturday 10 September 2022 the Mill will be hosting its very first Heritage Open Day in conjunction with West Northamptonshire Council. The Open Day will give residents the chance to have a sneak peek at the brewery and experience the sights and smells of the brewing process.

"We have got so much planned," explained director, John Evans. "We will open earlier than usual on the day at 11am and during the first hour or two visitors will be able to pop into the brewery to witness our annual Fresh Hop beer being brewed. We can only brew this beer once a year following a visit to the Herefordshire hop farms and the brewery is filled with the most amazing aromas that comes with using the freshest of hops. During the afternoon I will be giving talks on the heritage of brewing, with the chance to learn more about what we do, how we do it and what part all the ingredients play during each stage of the process. So whatever time of day you pop along there will be something to smell or taste or hear about!"

The Heritage Day will run from 11am-5pm and the bar will stay open until 11pm. There will also be street food from Nonna Lucia's Pizzas from 12pm and the Mill's very own cheese boxes to enjoy, live music throughout the day at regular intervals from Craig, and talks and tours from the local Towcester History Society. 

"Visitors will also get the chance to try the Mill's premium, limited edition Heritage Ale, a dark brown ale at 6% abv," added John, "as well as many of our regular beers and our new craft guest ales. We are really looking forward to it so do come along and visit our 18th Century Tap Room - there's plenty of heritage to be found right here on your doorstep!"

For more information please visit www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk or check out its social media channels.
Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies