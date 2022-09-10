Heritage Open Day at the Mill

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 7th September 2022 09:13

On Saturday 10 September 2022 the Mill will be hosting its very first Heritage Open Day in conjunction with West Northamptonshire Council. The Open Day will give residents the chance to have a sneak peek at the brewery and experience the sights and smells of the brewing process.



It's the annual Heritage Open Days between 9-18 September 2022 and Towcester Mill Brewery is delighted to be taking part for the first time!



"We have got so much planned," explained director, John Evans. "We will open earlier than usual on the day at 11am and during the first hour or two visitors will be able to pop into the brewery to witness our annual Fresh Hop beer being brewed. We can only brew this beer once a year following a visit to the Herefordshire hop farms and the brewery is filled with the most amazing aromas that comes with using the freshest of hops. During the afternoon I will be giving talks on the heritage of brewing, with the chance to learn more about what we do, how we do it and what part all the ingredients play during each stage of the process. So whatever time of day you pop along there will be something to smell or taste or hear about!"





The Heritage Day will run from 11am-5pm and the bar will stay open until 11pm. There will also be street food from Nonna Lucia's Pizzas from 12pm and the Mill's very own cheese boxes to enjoy, live music throughout the day at regular intervals from Craig, and talks and tours from the local Towcester History Society.





"Visitors will also get the chance to try the Mill's premium, limited edition Heritage Ale, a dark brown ale at 6% abv," added John, "as well as many of our regular beers and our new craft guest ales. We are really looking forward to it so do come along and visit our 18th Century Tap Room - there's plenty of heritage to be found right here on your doorstep!"





www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk or check out its social media channels. For more information please visit or check out its social media channels.

