The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Towcester Racecourse

"Great website. Memories of Towcester and surrounding areas after leaving Whittlebury in the 70s."
- CB
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Whats on at the Mill in September 2022

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 7th September 2022 08:17

Towcester Mill Brewery is gearing up for the autumn with a wide range of events now that the heat of the summer seems to have finally dwindled

Towcester Mill Brewery is gearing up for the autumn with a wide range of events now that the heat of the summer seems to have finally dwindled. The recent arrival of the wind and the rain and the cooler temperatures means that it's the perfect time to enjoy the Mill's revised bar area and enjoy the cosiness of the Tap Room!

Check out all the month's events on its website for the most up-to-date information or take a quick glance below to see what is lined up this month for you to enjoy:

  • Saturday 10 Sept 2022 - HERITAGE OPEN DAY
  • Sunday 11 Sept 2022 - FOLK AT THE MILL
  • Friday 16 Sept 2022 - CRAIG LIVE
  • Saturday 17 Sept 2022 - PUMPED UP POLICE
  • Tuesday 20 Sept 2022 - POPPY APPEAL QUIZ
  • Thursday 29 Sept 2022 - LIVE COMEDY NIGHT

PLUS there is food on the first Tuesday of the month with the Wood Oven, every Thursday with The Flavour Trailer, and pizza nights with Nonna Lucia's Pizzas and more - check out the Mill's Street Food page on its website www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk!
Comments

