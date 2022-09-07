Whats on at the Mill in September 2022

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 7th September 2022 08:17

Towcester Mill Brewery is gearing up for the autumn with a wide range of events now that the heat of the summer seems to have finally dwindled. The recent arrival of the wind and the rain and the cooler temperatures means that it's the perfect time to enjoy the Mill's revised bar area and enjoy the cosiness of the Tap Room!



Check out all the month's events on its website for the most up-to-date information or take a quick glance below to see what is lined up this month for you to enjoy:





Saturday 10 Sept 2022 - HERITAGE OPEN DAY

Sunday 11 Sept 2022 - FOLK AT THE MILL

Friday 16 Sept 2022 - CRAIG LIVE

Saturday 17 Sept 2022 - PUMPED UP POLICE

Tuesday 20 Sept 2022 - POPPY APPEAL QUIZ

Thursday 29 Sept 2022 - LIVE COMEDY NIGHT

PLUS there is food on the first Tuesday of the month with the Wood Oven, every Thursday with The Flavour Trailer, and pizza nights with Nonna Lucia's Pizzas and more - check out the Mill's Street Food page on its website

!

