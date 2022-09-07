  • Bookmark this page

TEWI Coffee Morning

Author: Sue Hamilton Published: 7th September 2022 19:17
Coffee/tea, cake and biscuits will be FREE.
Towcester Evening WI members invite you to a Coffee Morning on Wednesday 14th September 2022
at Towcester Library 10.30-12 noon
 
Where you may view their display as they come to the end of their 50th Anniversary celebrations. 
 
Coffee/tea, cake and biscuits will be FREE.

