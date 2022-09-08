In memory of HM the Queen

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 8th September 2022 23:59

James Saunders Watson, HM Lord-Lieutenant for Northamptonshire and the King’s representative in the county, said: “Her Majesty has been a huge part of our country’s public life and it is with great sadness that we heard of her passing.

Our thoughts are with the Royal Family following news that Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, has passed.

Union flags at our offices are being flown at half-mast and we will keep our website updated with details of how you can access books of condolence, both physical and online, as soon as that information is available.

James Saunders Watson, HM Lord-Lieutenant for Northamptonshire and the King’s representative in the county, said: “Her Majesty has been a huge part of our country’s public life and it is with great sadness that we heard of her passing.

“I’m sure everyone will join with me in offering the county’s condolences to her family and I would like to invite everyone to take a moment and remember her in their own way.

“The Queen visited Northamptonshire on numerous occasions during her reign and many of us remember the huge crowds that greeted her when visited Corby for her 2012 Diamond Jubilee.”

Cllr Andre Gonzalez de Savage, West Northamptonshire Council Chairman, said: “I have many memories of Her Majesty’s public life and one thing that stands out is her strength of character in adversity.

“That is something which I feel will be an enduring lesson to us all in the coming weeks and months, as we come to terms with her passing.

“Her family will be constantly in my thoughts at this very difficult time.”

Cllr Jonathan Nunn, Leader of West Northamptonshire Council, said: “I’m sure I speak for all of us, including colleagues and staff from across the council in passing on our condolences to Her Majesty’s family.

“We’ve always seen her as a wonderful, kind and caring person with a big personality, and she was someone who represented our country so well on the international stage.

“I know she will be sorely missed, and we are making arrangements to ensure everyone has an opportunity to pass on their sympathies.”

Please visit our website for updates on local services and events to mark Her Majesty’s passing.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.