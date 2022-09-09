  • Bookmark this page

Author: Gavin Moore Published: 9th September 2022 09:32

Books of condolence will be available from today to mark the saddening news of the death of Her Majesty Elizabeth the Second, by the grace of God, of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and of her other realms and territories, Queen, head of the Commonwealth, defender of the faith.

An online book of condolence is available on the Royal Family’s website. The book of condolence will also be available inside the Great Hall at the Guildhall in Northampton, The Forum in Towcester and Lodge Road in Daventry.

Opening times are as follows:

  • Northampton Guildhall: 8.30am to 6pm (Saturdays 9.30am to 5pm)
  • Towcester Forum: 9am to 5pm
  • Daventry Lodge Road: 9am to 5pm

Please be aware that during peak periods there may be queues.

Closing of the book of condolence

The book of condolence will be closed on the day after the Queen's funeral.

Once closed, the books of condolence will form part of West Northamptonshire Council's archive so that future generations are able to easily gain access to them and find out the way in which national events are marked.

The books of condolence may also be displayed in the museum along with other memorabilia as an exhibition.

