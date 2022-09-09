Statement from Andrea Leadsom MP on the passing of Her Majesty the Queen

"Our great nation, the Commonwealth and people right across the world deeply mourn the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, our longest serving monarch.

Each of us will grieve in our own way, and many of us will have special memories of her reign that we will remember and cherish.

She was a constant in all of our lives, a beacon of purpose and continuity. Her commitment to duty, service and faith was steadfast, as was her deep understanding of people and British life.

We are all children of the Elizabethan age and her legacy will live on through her interests, her family and our shared values.

As the Archbishop of Canterbury said today ,”Great change can be unsettling but with change, comes the opportunity to think about ourselves and each other.”

This will be a moment of reflection for our country, and with the passing of the Crown to King Charles III, a new chapter in the history of our monarchy and our country begins.

But one thing that will not change is the Queen’s example to us all - of service above self.

God Save the King."

