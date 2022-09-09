Local arrangements for Towcester

Author: Lizzi Bucklow-Holt Assistant to the Town Clerk Published: 9th September 2022 13:50

"You are woven into the cloth of our lives so completely. Thank you for your long years of service." Book of Condolence - Towcester Town Mayor, 9th September 2022

Local arrangements for Towcester:

Books of Condolence

Messages to be passed on to members of the Royal Family and to be held in the Royal Archives for posterity can be submitted at West Northamptonshire Council offices at The Forum, Moat Lane, at St Lawrence Church, Chantry Lane, or online at www.royal.uk/send-message-condolence

Floral Tributes

For anyone wishing to lay flowers in memory of Her Majesty, an area has been set aside in St Lawrence churchyard by the Garden of Remembrance adjacent to the Vicarage.

Proclamation

Following on from National and Regional proclamations, the Town Mayor will read out the local proclamation on Towcester Town Hall steps at 2:30pm on Sunday 11th September 2022.

Please note that Chantry Lane will be temporarily closed to traffic while the proclamation takes place.

State Funeral

Will take place on Monday 19th September 2022, after which, His Majesty The King has requested a further seven days of National mourning.

