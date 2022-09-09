Evensong event to celebrate the life of HM The Queen

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 9th September 2022 15:53

A service of Choral Evensong will take place at All Saints Church in Northampton from 7pm this evening (9 September 2022) in celebration of the life of Queen Elizabeth II.

The event will bring together civic leaders including the Lord Lieutenant of Northamptonshire and Deputy Lieutenants, the High Sheriff, the Chairmen of West and North Northamptonshire Councils, mayors and other council representatives, the judiciary, military, public services such as police and fire, and interfaith leaders.

James Saunders Watson, HM Lord-Lieutenant for Northamptonshire and the King’s representative in the county, said:

“It is with great sadness that we gather later today to mourn the loss of one of the greatest monarchs this country has ever seen.

“It is also a chance for us all to celebrate her life and all of the incredible things she achieved in her time on this earth.

“Evensong offers us a way of paying fitting tribute as we begin to come to terms with the country’s loss, but also welcome King Charles III as he takes the throne.”

Rector of Northampton, The Reverend Oliver Coss, said:

“As a parish church of the Church of England, we have a particular duty to Queen Elizabeth, who was during her reign the Church’s Supreme Governor.

“It is our privilege to be the stage upon which we in Northampton shall mourn and give thanks for the proclamation of the new King and the beginning of his reign.”

Tomorrow morning (Saturday) at 10am The Lord Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, Under Sheriff of Northamptonshire, WNC and NNC Chairmen and Mayor of Northampton will gather for the official laying of a wreath honouring HM The Queen at the Garden of Remembrance, All Saints’ Church, Northampton.

