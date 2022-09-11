  • Bookmark this page

Proclamation of new Sovereign

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 9th September 2022 17:29
The High Sheriff of Northamptonshire, Crispin Holborow DL, will make the county proclamation of the accession of His Majesty King Charles III on the steps of All Saints Church in Northampton on Sunday (11 September 2022) at 1.00pm.

The High Sheriff of Northamptonshire, Crispin Holborow DL, will make the county proclamation of the accession of His Majesty King Charles III on the steps of All Saints Church in Northampton on Sunday (11 September 2022) at 1.00pm.

The proclamation will be read out 11am tomorrow (Saturday 10 September) from the balcony above Friary Court at St James Palace by Garter King of Arms, accompanied by the Earl Marshal, other Officers of Arms and the Sergeants at Arms. A second proclamation will be read out at in the City of London, at the Royal Exchange, at noon the same day.

On Sunday at noon, further proclamations will be read in Edinburgh, Cardiff and Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland. This will be followed by the local proclamation at 1pm on the steps of All Saints Church in Northampton.

“It is an enormous privilege to have been selected for the position of High Sheriff of Northamptonshire and to have the duty of reading such a historic proclamation,” said Mr Holborow.

Anyone is invited to come to witness this event and town centre road closures will be in place to ensure the safety of anyone who does so.

At 2.30pm, Mayors will then read the same proclamation in their respective towns across Northamptonshire, which can also be attended by anyone.

In recognition of the new Sovereign, flags will be flown at full mast from the time of the principal proclamation – 11 tomorrow – until the local proclamations take place at 1pm on Sunday, when they will return to half-mast as The Queen’s mourning period continues.



