Wreaths laid in memory of HM Queen Elizabeth II

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 10th September 2022 13:11

Wreaths were laid by civic leaders today in the Memorial Gardens at Northampton's All Saints Church in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The event took place this morning when wreaths were laid by civic figures including:

James Saunders Watson Esq, Lord-Lieutenant of Northants

Dominic Hopkins DL, Under Sheriff of Northamptonshire

André Gonzalez De Savage, Chairman of West Northamptonshire Council

Cllr Larry Henson, Chairman of North Northamptonshire Council

Cllr Dennis Meredith, Mayor of Northampton

Members of the public have also been invited to lay their own wreaths and other floral tributes as Northamptonshire mourns the country’s loss.

James Saunders Watson, HM Lord-Lieutenant for Northamptonshire and the King’s representative in the county, said: “For so many years Her Majesty laid wreaths in remembrance of those who fell in defence of our country, so it is fitting that we should remember her in this way too.

“She was a magnificent example to us all and will be sorely missed, and I’m sure that many people will also wish to remember her in their own way.”

