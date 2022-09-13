  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Caswell Science & Technology Park

Testimonials

"Just like to say thank you for the prompt attention to the "Coffee Morning" notice sent through to you yesterday.......... very pleased with the picture effect...."
- Janet
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Win on the road at Old Laurentians

Author: Paul Smith Published: 13th September 2022 09:21

Another win away but no try bonus this week at Old LaurentiansAnother win away but no try bonus this week at Old Laurentians

Another fine day for our second league game of the season.

The team had a couple of changes from last week which gave debutante Jake Fellows a start at open-side and Ryan Blackwell starting on the bench as just reward for their outstanding performance for the 2nd team last week.

The first half start from Towcester was fast, Ali Haynes got onto the end of a good set of moves to score on 5 minutes , Rhys Williams added the extra points.

From then onward the game became quite scrappy. Injury to Dino Gallone with a bang to the knee was followed very quickly with another pair of Knee injuries to Peter Gowler. The game was stopped for a significant time to allow the big prop to be stretchered off the field.

The delay really hindered Tows dominance and the home side started to get back into the game.

After the restart the pressure from OL's paid off and they scored a try out wide. Unable to convert they trailed by 2 points.

Bouyed on by the home crowd the home side were awarded a penalty just before half time.

At the break OL's took the lead 8 - 7.

The team talk at half time seemed to work as from the kick off Tows secured the ball and made a good break moving the ball across the field to see Ronnie Speakman cross the line for the first points of the second half. Rhys added the additional points 8 - 14

Not to be outdone by his team mates this week , the next attacking move proved fruitful for Cameron young as he managed to out pace the covering defender.

The rest of the game then became very fragmented again as stoppages injuries to the opposition and the whistle of the ref never allowed the game to flow again.

This didn't help Tows with their game plan and the home side secured the final try to end the game 15 -21

Next week home to another side we haven't played for a while Leighton Buzzard

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies