Services of Remembrance for Queen Elizabeth II

Author: Gavin Moore Published: 14th September 2022 13:48

James Saunders Watson, HM Lord-Lieutenant Northamptonshire and the King’s representative in the county, said: "These services along with others across the county are an opportunity for individuals to come together and give thanks for the unparalleled service, duty and love that Queen Elizabeth II gave to this nation and across the world."

Services in memory of Queen Elizabeth II are set to take place in Northampton and Kettering on Sunday, 18 September 2022.

Those wishing to attend the Service of Remembrance at All Saints Church in Northampton are advised that they can arrive at any time after 10am and must be seated by 10.40am at the latest.

A ceremonial procession will progress from the Judge’s Lodgings in George Row, arriving at the church where dignitaries will be guided to their seating ready for the service to start at 11am.

The service will also be live streamed on social media and sound will be broadcast via a sound system outside the church.

Roads will be closed around the centre of Northampton and those with blue badges are encouraged to park in St Giles Street.

Those thinking of attending the service are reminded that parking in Northampton is free on Sundays.

The Venerable Richard Ormston, Archdeacon of Northampton, said: "Over the past days we have seen the nation coming together in grief and thanksgiving as we have mourned our late Queen.

"There is so much for which we can be genuinely thankful. Last Sunday, in the centre of Northampton, Charles III was proclaimed King. It was a moment of hope in a difficult week.

"This Sunday we will once again be gathering at All Saints’ Church, Northampton to remember, before God, our late Queen. The service starts at 11am and all are very welcome.

“The Queen remains safe in the hands of God who she has faithfully served and loved through all her long life."

A Service of Commemoration will take place at the St Peter and St Paul’s Church in Market Place, Kettering, from 3.30pm on the same day and all are welcome to attend.

Everyone is reminded that there will be a national minute of silence taking place at 8pm on Sunday, the day before the Queen’s funeral.

