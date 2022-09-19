  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Towcester Racecourse

Testimonials

"Congratulations, this week's edition is great. Full of enthusiasm and good stories and excellent news re the map - super idea!"
- Annie R
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 15th September 2022 18:40

James Saunders Watson Esq, Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire and the King’s personal representative in the county, said: "Doubtless the vast majority of people will wish to stay in the comfort of their own homes or join friends and family for this solemn occasion.James Saunders Watson Esq, Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire and the King’s personal representative in the county, said: "Doubtless the vast majority of people will wish to stay in the comfort of their own homes or join friends and family for this solemn occasion.

West Northamptonshire Council is aware that most people will wish to make arrangements to be with friends and family to watch the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday 19 September.

The council is also aware of two cinemas in the area offering tickets for people to come together and watch the event for free:

James Saunders Watson Esq, Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire and the King’s personal representative in the county, said: "Doubtless the vast majority of people will wish to stay in the comfort of their own homes or join friends and family for this solemn occasion.

"This is something we would wholeheartedly support, but those who wish to watch proceedings on a large screen have an option to do so at participating cinemas."

A two-minute silence will be held on Monday as part of the funeral arrangements.

A separate National Moment of Reflection has been organised to take place at 8pm on Sunday, 18 September which people are encouraged to mark in the way that best suits them.

The Lord-Lieutenant added: "I would request that everyone, no matter where they may be or whatever they might be doing, stops for these important moments of reflection.

"They are an opportunity for us all to consider what we most valued about our late sovereign, and to recall any treasured memories we might have."

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies