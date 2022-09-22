It’s time to apply for your child’s school place for September 2023

Author: Gavin Moore Published: 22nd September 2022 09:29

Parents and carers can now apply for a reception place in a primary or infant school, a year 3 place in a junior school, or a Year 7 place in a secondary school for the September 2023 intake.

Parents and carers will be able to apply up until 12 midnight on the closing dates for both Primary and Secondary applications, making the process easier and fairer for families.

Parents and carers can apply for a place in reception if their child will be four years of age on or before 31 August 2023.

The closing date for applications for places in reception and year 3 (junior school) is 15 January 2023 at midnight.

The closing date for applications for Year 7 places is 31 October 2022 at midnight.

All applications, whether postal or online, must be received by the closing date to be considered as on time.

Late applications will not be processed until after the National Offer Day and will be processed in monthly rounds.

All on time applicants will receive an offer of a school place on the National Offer Days – 1 March 2023 for secondary places and 17 April 2023 for reception places.

Applicants will then be provided with information on the next stage of the process.

There is a separate application process for children who have special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) and an Education, Health and Care (EHC) plan, details of which can be found on the SEND admissions page.

Cllr Fiona Baker, West Northants Council's Cabinet member for children, families and education, said: "I would encourage families who are applying for a school place for September 2023 to utilise the support and advice available on ourwebsite.

"We hope that the time extension to midnight means that it will be easier for families to submit their application before the deadline, giving them the best chance of getting a place at their preferred school and avoiding any disappointment."

An independent admission appeals process is available for families who wish to appeal against refusal of a place at any school for which they have applied.

To find out more about applying for a school place in West Northamptonshire and to submit an application, visit the school admissions page.

