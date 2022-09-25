NN12

Local News Live Comedy at the Mill this Autumn Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 25th September 2022 11:38 - Live Comedy at the Mill is back this Autumn, headlining David Eagle (pictured) & Gordon Southern in September and Richard Morton & Sean Percival in October - Live Comedy at the Mill is back this Autumn, headlining David Eagle (pictured) & Gordon Southern in September and Richard Morton & Sean Percival in October



As the nights are drawing in and the weather becomes cooler, now's the time to cosy up inside - and Towcester Mill Brewery has the perfect night out for you at one of its Autumn Live Comedy Nights!



There are some outstanding comedians lined up who are some of the best on the circuit - TV presenters, radio presenters, comedic writers and actors. This is who's coming up: Thursday 29 September 2022 - David Eagle & Gordon Southern (only a few tickets left!)

Thursday 27 October 2022 - Richard Norton & Sean Percival Tickets cost £15pp, but it's not just two comedians each time - as well as the two top headline acts, the evening includes an up and coming support act, and the whole night is compered by the Mill's resident MC, Pete Teckman.



Each Live Comedy Night is held in the Malt Room on the second floor of the Mill (lift available). Doors to the Malt Room bar open at 7pm, and the comedy starts at 8pm. Don't forget also that The Flavour Trailer is parked outside the Mill every Thursday night with their fabulous gourmet burgers! Pre-booking is advised via their website www.theflavourtrailer.com.



* Save the Date * There will be Live Comedy Nights in November and December as we head into the winter and festive season - so save these dates if you're interested: Thursday 24 November and Thursday 29 December. Keep an eye out online as tickets are released! www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk