  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Silverstone Park

Testimonials

"Thanks for your prompt response.  I think the site is excellent."
- Heather
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Live Comedy at the Mill this Autumn

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 25th September 2022 11:38
- Live Comedy at the Mill is back this Autumn, headlining David Eagle (pictured) & Gordon Southern in September and Richard Morton & Sean Percival in October- Live Comedy at the Mill is back this Autumn, headlining David Eagle (pictured) & Gordon Southern in September and Richard Morton & Sean Percival in October


As the nights are drawing in and the weather becomes cooler, now's the time to cosy up inside - and Towcester Mill Brewery has the perfect night out for you at one of its Autumn Live Comedy Nights! 

There are some outstanding comedians lined up who are some of the best on the circuit - TV presenters, radio presenters, comedic writers and actors. This is who's coming up:
 
  • Thursday 29 September 2022  - David Eagle & Gordon Southern (only a few tickets left!)
  • Thursday 27 October 2022 - Richard Norton & Sean Percival
Tickets cost £15pp, but it's not just two comedians each time - as well as the two top headline acts, the evening includes an up and coming support act, and the whole night is compered by the Mill's resident MC, Pete Teckman.

Each Live Comedy Night is held in the Malt Room on the second floor of the Mill (lift available). Doors to the Malt Room bar open at 7pm, and the comedy starts at 8pm. Don't forget also that The Flavour Trailer is parked outside the Mill every Thursday night with their fabulous gourmet burgers! Pre-booking is advised via their website www.theflavourtrailer.com. 

* Save the Date * There will be Live Comedy Nights in November and December as we head into the winter and festive season - so save these dates if you're interested: Thursday 24 November and Thursday 29 December. Keep an eye out online as tickets are released!
Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies