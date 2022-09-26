Tows well beaten by ONs

Author: Zac Osborne Published: 26th September 2022 10:37

ON’s 39 - 14 Towcestrians

Tows scored the first try of the match through Callum Jones in reply to the home side kicking a penalty. Jones benefitted from quick thinking at a penalty to muscle over, Rhys Williams adding the extras.

he Northampton side worked their way up the pitch and a decent gain line bust saw them in front again quite quickly. The last points of the half came from fly half, Williams.

A clearance was kept in by Sam Pamment who made himself some room up the touch line with some good footwork, the ensuing breakdown recycled quickly for Tows to dot down and take a 10-14 lead in to half time. Realistically, Tows were very frustrated to not score at least a couple more with the final pass not finding the mark and ON’s defence staying resolute

The second half was a different game and, now playing with the slope and the wind, the home side went up a gear, dominating the gain line and the contact area which saw Tows spending a lot of time pegged back in their own half. ON’s scored 25 unanswered points to take the five point win.

Tows will hope to get back to winning ways next week with a visit from Lutterworth

