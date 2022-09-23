West Northamptonshire Council determines proposals for innovative Northampton Town Centre project

Author: Sara Kennedy Published: 27th September 2022 09:08

Councillors at West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) reviewed proposals for the next phase of works at the innovative 24 Guildhall Road redevelopment project at the cabinet meeting on Friday, 23 September 2022.

Forming part of Northampton’s Cultural Quarter, 24 Guildhall Road is set to combine innovation, contemporary arts and enterprise under one roof.

The ambitious project, led by a partnership between WNC and NN Contemporary Art, has reached a new milestone in its timeline as the next phase plans were unveiled to Cabinet members at WNC this Friday.

Once complete, 24 Guildhall Road will offer a new mixed occupancy cultural centre for Northampton, with the aim of encouraging an ethos of cultural and civic engagement in the town.

As the anchor tenant, NN Contemporary Art will occupy the lower three floors, with the upper two floors to be made available to lease to cultural organisations and creative businesses on completion.

The project is identified as a key element of the town’s regeneration. It is supported by the Government’s Towns Fund and part of the Northampton Town Centre Masterplan and, was awarded £1.15 million of Getting Building Fund investment managed by the South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership to complete phase one development works to enable to project to go ahead.

The initial intentions are to find creative industries occupants to develop a sustainable creative community for the Town Centre, to increase footfall and renewed town centre interest.

Cllr Daniel Lister, Cabinet Member for economic development, town centre regeneration and growth at WNC, said: “24 Guildhall Road is set to be one of the most ambitious projects in our portfolio of regeneration and development of Northampton Town Centre. "As the Cultural Quarter begins to take shape and come into its own, we are excited to celebrate this important milestone in 24 Guildhall Road’s journey. “Phase one of the works are being finalised and as a Council, we are excited to determine proposals for the next milestones as we transition into phase two. "A great deal of work continues to go into this partnership project, and I would like to thank everyone for their continued involvement.”

The report, which was presented at the Cabinet meeting on Friday, provided Councillors with a detailed project update, identified funding for phase 2 works from Northampton’s Town Fund and capital borrowing and an outline of the works proposed for further improvements to the building which will aid the strategic ambition for town centre master plan.

Works to redevelop 24 Guildhall Road are ongoing, and it is anticipated that phase 2 works will begin spring 2023 with completion winter 2023/24.

To find out more, please refer to the Cabinet report on our website.

For further press information about NN Contemporary Art and the 24 Guildhall Road redevelopment, please contact Emma Pettit or Sophie Stott at Margaret on emma@margaretlondon.com / sophiestott@margaretlondon.com / margaretlondon.com.

