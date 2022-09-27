New autumn menus unveiled at award-winning Murrays restaurant

Author: Becky Tombs Published: 27th September 2022 13:18

Whittlebury Park , a four-star hotel located in the heart of the Northamptonshire countryside, has unveiled the new autumn menu for its 2 AA Rosette Murrays restaurant

Whittlebury Park, a four-star hotel located in the heart of the Northamptonshire countryside, has unveiled the new autumn menu for its 2 AA Rosette Murrays restaurant. Packed with comforting, warming flavours and local seasonal ingredients, the new menu invites guests to celebrate the delights of the changing season.

The Murrays autumn menu includes both a six-course tasting menu and an à la carte menu. It offers guests unique flavour pairings such as Devonshire brown crab with Worcestershire apple and avocado, as well as rich and satisfying autumnal classics such as Windsor Estate venison with Hinckley squash, barley, and Chipping Camden Brussels sprouts. Deserts include home comforts with a twist, such as sticky toffee pudding souffle, with caramel sauce and Madagascar vanilla.

Head Chef, Harvey Lockwood, who trained under Michelin-starred chefs Daniel Galmiche and John Campbell said: “Autumn is one of the most abundant times of the year, and we have an exceptional local larder here in our home county of Northamptonshire. We wanted to create a menu that celebrates the bounty of autumn, while providing guests with a little bit of nostalgia and comfort, and a surprise or two here and there. We can’t wait to share this new menu with everyone.”

The fine-dining restaurant uses only the finest quality ingredients in its dishes with priority given to seasonal and local produce. Harvey works closely with Northamptonshire farms and suppliers to showcase a modern British menu which strikes the perfect balance between classical-based cookery and contemporary twists and touches with an international influence.

The tasting menu is priced at £85 per person, with wine flights available for an additional £45 per person, while the à la carte menu is priced at £65 per person for three courses.

https://www.whittlebury.com/dining/murrays

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.