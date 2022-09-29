  • Bookmark this page

ESPA Partners Exclusively with Whittlebury Spa at Whittlebury Park

Author: Nancy Cremore Published: 29th September 2022 09:09
Holistic wellbeing brand, ESPA, has partnered with Whittlebury Spa at Whittlebury Park Hotel, offering a range of effective natural products and expert, individual treatments.

 

Located in the picturesque Northamptonshire countryside in over 700 acres of ancient parkland, Whittlebury Spa will take you on a journey that will rejuvenate and refresh both the mind and body. Experience stimulating Heat and Ice experiences, soothing therapies and ancient bathing rituals designed to let you unwind and escape the pressures of modern-day living.

 

The luxurious open-plan spa, which has 32 treatment rooms, offers the ultimate pampering experience with treatments and beauty essentials exclusively with ESPA, Jessica and Payot. 

 

A variety of treatments are available, including massage, facials, dermaplaning, manicures and pedicures, alongside indulgent spa packages and award-winning Heat and Ice experiences, which include a hydrotherapy pool, caldarium, experience showers, ice cave and tepidarium.

 

The award-winning hotel is also home to a 19-metre swimming pool with bubble jets, steam room, salt sauna, jacuzzi, hair studio and first-class gym facilities to leave you feeling refreshed and revived.

 

Whether looking to improve your skincare routine, engage with your mind or soothe your body, ESPA specialist therapists are dedicated to your every need and will ensure a soothing experience that will bring you back time and time again.

 

Charles Sargeant, Managing Director at Whittlebury Park, said: “We are looking forward to partnering exclusively with ESPA to deliver a world-leading spa experience here at Whittlebury Park. Combining heritage, entrepreneurial spirit and an innovative approach, ESPA is perfectly aligned with Whittlebury Park’s vision for providing a spa experience that is both luxurious yet also focused on natural wellbeing. We are proud to partner with a home-grown business that manufactures in England, producing cleaner, more sustainable products.”

 

Sophie Clear, Spa Manager at Whittlebury Park, said: “ESPA is the gold standard when it comes to luxurious, naturally effective skincare, and we are delighted that ESPA will be our exclusive spa partner for the next ten years. Their investment, training and development opportunities will strengthen our team and elevate Whittlebury Park Spa, helping us on our journey to becoming a luxury, 5 bubble spa.”

 

Nestled in hundreds of acres of ancient parkland, Whittlebury offers an award-winning 254-bedroom four-star hotel, conference and training centre, a 3 AA Rosette restaurant, meetings and events facilities catering for up to 3,000 delegates and a luxurious spa. Its first-class golf facilities include a 36-hole Championship course, driving range, simulators, PGA professional coaches, Callaway fitting centre and award-winning Atrium Clubhouse within its grounds.

