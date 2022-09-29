Northamptonshire smokers encouraged to quit for ‘Health and Wealth’

Author: NHS Trust Published: 29th September 2022 10:46

For this year’s Stoptober campaign, the Northamptonshire Tobacco Control Alliance and both North Northamptonshire and West Northamptonshire Public Health teams, are encouraging the estimated 95,000 smokers across Northamptonshire to quit for health and for wealth.



Research suggests that up to two thirds of lifelong smokers die from the habit, and smoking increases your risk of developing more than 50 serious health conditions. In 2019, a quarter of all cancer deaths were connected to smoking.

While the health benefits of quitting smoking are enormous, an often-overlooked benefit is financial wellbeing. The average cost of a pack of premium cigarettes now totals £12.71 and smokers in Northamptonshire spend on average £1,945 per year on the habit.



The cost-of-living crisis has made many of us reflect on what we spend our money on, and try to determine what we can, or cannot, live without.



For Northamptonshire smokers, quitting this Autumn could ease some of the financial pressure this coming winter, and those who quit will see significant improvements to their physical and mental health.



Richard Holley, Area Manager of the North and West Northamptonshire Stop Smoking Service said: “One of the barriers to quitting smoking that is often mentioned by the people we work with is the initial cost of the products designed to help you quit. Smokers who take part in our programme are entitled to 12 weeks of nicotine replacement products, including e-cigarettes, at absolutely no cost”.

Stoptober offers a range of free quitting tools including: the NHS Quit Smoking app, Facebook messenger bot, Stoptober Facebook online communities, daily emails and SMS, and an online Personal Quit Plan. The Personal Quit Plan helps people find a combination of support that’s right for them, including expert support from local Stop Smoking Services and stop smoking aids.



These services are available for free whether this is your first time trying to quit or you have made attempts in the past.

Councillor Helen Harrison, Executive Member for Adults, Health and Wellbeing for North Northamptonshire Council says: “Quitting smoking is the best thing you can do to improve your health, and you could also save a considerable amount of money. The ever-increasing cost of cigarettes, and the cost-of-living crisis, make quitting smoking especially beneficial. I would encourage all smokers to make use of the free assistance available.”

Councillor Matt Golby, Portfolio Holder for Adult Care, Wellbeing and Health Integration for West Northamptonshire Council adds: “Stoptober is an opportunity to join thousands of people in stopping smoking and has already helped many people in quitting smoking for good. There is a wide range of stop smoking support available to residents in West Northamptonshire that provides timely help and advice to those who register or get in touch.”

If you would like to take part in Stoptober 2022, and get free specialist support, you can refer yourself at either www.northnorthants.gov.uk/stopsmoking orwww.westnorthants.gov.uk/stopsmoking



