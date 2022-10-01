  • Bookmark this page

New special needs school gets the go ahead by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC)

Author: Sara Kennedy Published: 1st October 2022 11:10

The budget for a new 250 place school for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) has been given the go ahead following a full council meeting onThursday, 29 September 2022.

At the meeting Councillors approved the latest report on plans to convert an empty facility in Tiffield into a SEND school for children aged four to 18.

The unit will cater for children who are on the autistic spectrum (ASC) and have speech, language and communication needs (SLCN), and those with severe learning difficulties (SLD).

The plans come in addition to a £1.1 million expansion and the creation of 50 new specialist places at Hunsbury Park Primary School, which was given the go ahead earlier this year.

A proposal has also been submitted to extend Northgate School Arts College in Queens Park Parade, Kingsthorpe which caters to almost 250 autistic students.

Cllr Fiona Baker, WNC’s Cabinet Member for children, families and education, said: “I am delighted that these plans have been approved and that we are continuing to take steps towards our goal to provide over 500 specialist school places by 2024.

“Tiffield provides a unique opportunity in terms of size and location and is situated where the need for specialist places is greatest.

“This means that families in West Northants will gain access to a facility built around the latest understanding of what’s best for children with ASC, SLCN and SLD and will provide them with a learning environment that will help them thrive throughout their lives.”

Following a consultation in May, qualified individuals and groups were asked to submit their proposals for operating the new school and in August, an assessment panel considered the proposals. Following their recommendations WNC informed the Department for Education (DfT) of its preferred operator.

The Secretary of State is expected to make a final decision on the operator later this year. 

