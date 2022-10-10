Whittlebury Park launches Toptracer at award-winning golf course

Author: Becky Tombs Published: 4th October 2022 09:07

Whittlebury Park Hotel and Spa Resort is launching a Toptracer range at its award-winning 36-hole championship golf course. The new range at the picturesque countryside hotel in Northamptonshire is being unveiled on October 10 2022.

Toptracer uses revolutionary technology to create an “in-game” experience where users hit shots and see them displayed on an interactive screen. Using advanced proprietary technology, the screen captures ball flight information in real-time to show users the flight path of their golf ball and provide valuable data about the shot to help them improve their game.

Jonathan Illingworth, Estates Manager at the four-star hotel, said: “Giving our visitors the best experience possible is at the heart of everything we do, and we are delighted to be launching a Toptracer range at Whittlebury Park to take that commitment even further. Whether a beginner or advanced, we can’t wait for our visitors to try out this technology and learn the joy of golf in a new, fun, and engaging way.”

Perfect for all levels, the range includes ten interactive bays where visitors can be introduced to the game of golf, compete in a variety of games, or improve their skills. Game modes include Closest to the Pin, Approach Shot Challenge, Long Drive, and Go Fish, as well as virtual golf courses.

Charles Sargeant, Managing Director, said: “The Toptracer launch is the culmination of so much commitment and hard work from our fantastic golf staff here at Whittlebury Park. Their dedication to our visitors is second-to-none, and I know their knowledge of and enthusiasm for this exciting new technology will ensure all those who use the Toptracer range will have an unforgettable experience.”

Visitors will also have the option of linking their personal profile to the Toptracer Range Community App and gaining access to their entire history of shot data, including specific club performance details, and how they rank against other players on leader boards.

Bays are available from £5 for a 30-minute session and up to £17.50 for a two-hour session.

For more information, or to book a bay, please visit: https://www.whittlebury.com/leisure/top-tracer

