People aged 65 and over in Northamptonshire urged to get Covid autumn booster jab

Author: Integrated Care Northamptonshire Published: 3rd October 2022 14:36

Everyone aged 65 and over, carers, pregnant people, carers and those at higher risk of COVID-19 due to a health condition are being urged to get their COVID-19 autumn booster to ensure the best protection against coronavirus through the winter months.

Those eligible for an autumn booster can book an appointment via the National Booking Service or call 119 or visit a local drop-in clinic.

People currently eligible for an autumn booster include carers, pregnant women, those at higher risk of COVID-19 due to a health condition, people who are immunosuppressed and all frontline health and social care workers.

The booster programme has got off to an excellent start in Northamptonshire with over 70,000 autumn boosters delivered so far.

There are more than 50 sites available across the county that are now offering appointments for autumn COVID boosters – mainly community pharmacists, GP sites and the main Vaccination Centre at the Royal Pavilion building in Moulton Park.

Anna Dorothy, Deputy Director of Northamptonshire’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme said:

“There are plenty of locations around the county where people book in for their jab. If you are eligible for an autumn booster it’s important you get your vaccination as soon as possible. COVID-19 is still active and it’s crucial that the most vulnerable are protected from falling seriously ill this winter.

“We know that over time vaccine effectiveness starts to wane so please keep on top of your vaccinations to maintain a higher level of immunity.

“If you are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine whether it is your first, second or autumn booster I urge you to come forward and help us get ahead of winter so we can continue to live with the virus safely.”

The likelihood of seeing the combined effects of COVID-19 and flu this winter makes getting a COVID vaccination even more important and eligible people attending the GP and community pharmacy-run vaccination sites may be offered the flu and COVID jab at the same time.

In addition to bookable appointments, some vaccination sites in Northamptonshire are also offering drop-in sessions where no advance booking is required. Visit www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/covidvaccine for a full list of drop-in sessions.

