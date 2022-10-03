  • Bookmark this page

What's On at the Mill - October

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 3rd October 2022 16:03

The weather's turning a little bit cooler and the days are becoming a little bit shorter, so now's the time to come inside the Mill and enjoy one of Towcester Mill Brewery's events! 

The weather's turning a little bit cooler and the days are becoming a little bit shorter, so now's the time to come inside the Mill and enjoy one of Towcester Mill Brewery's events! 

This month the Mill is bringing you a brand new style of night out - the first in Towcester - HitMix Bingo, which is bingo with a vibe! There will also be two fab comedians to entertain you at the end of the month, featuring Richard Morton and Sean Percival - tickets are already selling fast so don't delay.

Check out all our events here or take a quick glance below to see what is lined up this month:

  • Tuesday 3 October 2022 - QUIZ NIGHT WITH ROSS - reserve your team's space online

  • Thursday 6 October 2022 - OPEN MIC WITH LEWIS

  • Sunday 9 October 2022 - FOLK AT THE MILL

  • Thursday 20 October 2022 - BRAND NEW HITMIX BINGO - reserve your places online

  • Friday 21 October 2022 - CRAIG LIVE

  • Thursday 27 October 2022 - LIVE COMEDY NIGHT - book your tickets online £15pp

PLUS there is food on the first Tuesday of the month with the Wood Oven, every Thursday with The Flavour Trailer, every Friday with Nonna Lucia's Pizzas or Santina's Woodfired Pizza Co and more - check out the Mill's Street Food page on its website www.towcestermilbrewery.co.uk for all the timings. Cheers to the autumn!
