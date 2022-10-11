Council to consider residents views on new rules in public opens spaces next week

Author: Gavin Moore Published: 5th October 2022 14:26

New measures proposed in the Daventry and South areas of West Northamptonshire to encourage responsible dog ownership and stopping smoking in certain public open spaces will be considered at West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) Cabinet meeting at 6pm on 11 October 2022.

WNC is proposing a new Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) across the Daventry and South Northants area under which dog owners could be fined £100 if they fail to:

pick up their dog’s mess and dispose of it properly

carry the means to pick up after their dog

prevent their dog from entering public places from which dogs are excluded, such as play areas, schools and some leisure facilities

keep their dog on a lead when required to do so, such as in cemeteries, car parks and outside schools on school days

put their dog on a lead when asked to do so by an authorised officer

Other proposals include limiting the number of dogs that anyone can walk at one time to four, and prohibiting people from smoking in children’s play areas, skateparks, and certain other leisure settings.

Cllr David Smith, WNC's Cabinet Member for community safety and engagement and regulatory services said: "I would like to thank everyone who has had an interest in this matter and has taken the time to have their say and completed our survey. All views have been considered and taken into account.

"While the overwhelming majority of owners are caring and responsible, there are those who are not. We received more than 230 complaints about dog fouling and dog control issues last year alone, and we’re committed to and will tackle this problem."

In spring 2022, residents, businesses and other organisations such as schools were invited to have their say on the proposals during a six-week consultation period.

The consultation results have now been analysed and used to form a Draft Order which can be viewed on the WNC website:

The feedback provided will help to shape the final proposals and guide councillors in their decisions.

If agreed by Councillors, the PSPO will apply across both the Daventry and South areas of West Northamptonshire for three years until September 2025.

To view the report on the PSPO, browse the agenda for the WNC Cabinet meeting set to take place at 6pm on Tuesday, 11 October 2022.

