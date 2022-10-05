Local MP provides updates on A5 improvements in Towcester

Author: Laura Emily Dunn - Conservative Published: 5th October 2022 17:24

Andrea Leadsom MP, "The proposal for a weight restriction is something we’ve been campaigning for over many years, and I’m delighted that at last we have confirmation that the A5 Watling Street will be relieved from the horrendous HGV traffic and pollution."

Andrea Leadsom MP for South Northamptonshire writing to AboutMyArea/NN12, "I recently met with Victoria Lazenby, Head of Planning & Development, Midlands Operations at National Highways to discuss the concerns and suggestions of constituents with regard to the huge pressure of traffic and new development in our area. I also shared their constructive feedback on the consultation to improve Towcester. The proposal for a weight restriction is something we’ve been campaigning for over many years, and I’m delighted that at last we have confirmation that the A5 Watling Street will be relieved from the horrendous HGV traffic and pollution.

"I'm really keen that the work to improve Towcester should take place at the same time as the relief road is being finished, so that (forecast Spring 2024) we will see a massive improvement in quality of life for Towcester and surrounding area residents.

Confirmation of this commitment from National Highways can be read below:

“Thank you for joining us on 31st August at the Public Consultation event for the Towcester Traffic Calming proposals, it was really useful to understand your views and those for whom you represent. Thank you for also providing this detailed response on 1st September. We will consider all the points you raise alongside the other comments we have received as part of this consultation.

With regards to the query you raised about the proposal to introduce a 7.5tn weight limit along the A5 at Towcester, I have liaised with the wider NH team to double-check my understanding and can confirm that this is now an option we are considering taking forward. In the last few months, the project team have carried out a more detailed review of the practicality of numerous options and, as a result of this, we now believe it could be possible to introduce a 7.5tn weight restriction. This would be dependent on the provision of the link road as a more suitable route for HGVs and there would need to be exceptions in place for loading to enable businesses along the high street to receive deliveries. We will continue to further consider this element of the proposal, alongside the other traffic calming ideas, taking into account the feedback received through the consultation.

We will provide you with regular updates, as this project progresses.

Also, thank you for your email on 30th August regarding the cumulative impact of the various infrastructure projects planned and proposed in the area. It was good to chat this through with you when we met on the 31st August; I recognise the potential impact these projects may have on the operation of the SRN in this area. We are working closely with West Northamptonshire Council, HS2, SEGRO and developers through the individual projects. We also meet quarterly with West Northamptonshire Council to understand the cumulative impact on our networks, both at a working level and as a senior management team. Through this engagement we will ensure the close co-ordination of works, to minimise disruption for residents and businesses as these projects are delivered.”



Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.