Towcester Studio Band charity concert

Author: Kevin Hawkins Published: 7th October 2022 08:22

Towcester Studio Band give support to the wonderful all female brass band ‘Boobs & Brass’ to raise funds for Breast Cancer Now!

On Saturday 1st October 2022 Towcester Studio Band hosted a joint concert with ‘Boobs&Brass’ in the Brooklands Suite at Whittlebury Hall Hotel. The hotel owners most generously provided the facility free of charge in support of this charity focused concert.

There has been much written about the fantastic achievements of ‘Boobs&Brass’ since their forming in 2006. The Band were established by Jane Nichols and Maggie Betts, two cornet playing pals who wanted to form an all-female brass band. The very first concert that they put on raised a staggering £5000 and during the following years the total has now passed £270k which includes a contribution of £4000 from last Saturday’s concert.

Margaret used to play with TSB several years back and has remained connected with our chairman Chris Stevens. TSB committee were keen to undertake a major charity concert this year and so the idea of helping Boobs&Brass add to their already considerable fun raising effort, was borne.

Our Compere for the evening was Carolyn Oldershaw. Carolyn has been the resident compere for ‘Boobs&Brass’ since 2006 and has worked with Bands and charities for many years. As a professional voice over artist and audio book narrator, Carolyn provided detailed and humorous introductions and kept us all on track and her contribution was greatly appreciated.

Towcester Studio Band opened the concert with Felicitous by Fredrick Schjelderup, this was followed by Montagues & Capulets, before Peter May played On Winter Hill, a beautiful Euphonium Solo written by Dan Price. The Cuckoo by Alan Fernie featured an extended percussion section and several bird noises were heard around the Band, it certainly prepared the audience for ‘In Munchen Steht ein Hoffbrauhaus’. The band recently returned from a tour to Rhineland, Germany and this piece featured several times due to its ‘beer drinking’ connection! Our MD Peter Wain, demonstrated the required ‘swinging & singing’ to the audience and their enthusiastic participation was hilarious, a great time had by Band and audience! The final piece of the first sector was Berne Patrol, a traditional Swiss piece arranged by Elgar Howarth. At various stages of the piece players leave the stage until only the Principal cornet, Soprano cornet and Percussionist are left. The logistics of this piece can be challenging depending on stage/venue settings, fortunately all went to plan!

Boobs&Brass opened their first set with Sprach Zarathustra, followed by Malaguena and then the fun really started! I Will Follow Him, a trombone feature arranged by Goff Richards really raised the roof. The playing was sublime but the sight of eight trombonists approaching the stage dressed as Nuns was a sight to behold, especially as two of them were males! TSB’s chairman Chris Stevens and solo trombone David Healy were a bit too keen to don the Habit. The audience loved this piece and once the prolonged applause had subsided MD Martin Dawson continued with Prismatic Light followed by I’ll Walk with Godand American Trilogy, which signalled time for a short interval.

After the break It was massed Bands time and around seventy musicians took to the stage for the third and final set. Both Peter Wain and Martin Dawson shared the baton for the final part of the concert which started with Let’s Face the Music and Dance. The haunting melodies of The Path of Peace followed and preceded Queens Greatest Hits. By now the audience were really getting involved by singing, swaying and clapping to the beat. The finale was Toccatafrom Suite Gothique and this famous suite originally written for organ provided a wonderful opportunity for both Bands to demonstrate their technical ability and wonderful depth of sound. The piece builds from very quiet to extreme loudness and demands much power from the players and the seventy strong Band didn’t disappoint.

The Toccata provided quite a stirring finish to the programme but the audience were eager for more and so two encore pieces were unveiled, the first was Imperial March from Star Wars. Peter Wain commenced the piece and all was well until Darth Vader aka Martin Dawson appeared in full Star Wars regalia and yielding a Jedi Lightsaber, he was accompanied by two Stormtroopers and this was all too much for Peter who was teleported to the back of the hall. DV brought the piece to a safe conclusion.

The final piece was the recent peoples anthem Sweet Caroline and rounded off a wonderful evening full of fun. Thanks to the combined generosity of the audience and sponsors the Bands were able to send a whopping £4000 to Breast Cancer Now charity, and so mission accomplished on all fronts!

