Towcester Farmers Market October

Author: Nick Holder Published: 10th October 2022 08:40

The next Towcester Farmers Market will take place on Friday 14th October 2022, from 9am to 1.30pm, in Richmond Road car park. The next Towcester Farmers Market will take place on Friday 14th October 2022, from 9am to 1.30pm, in Richmond Road car park.

The next Towcester Farmers Market will take place on Friday 14th October 2022, from 9am to 1.30pm, in Richmond Road car park.





This months market sees the introduction of a new catering business providing hot food, and a new vendor who will be selling chocolates, as well as the return of several regular stalls who have been busy attending other events through the summer months.





The recycle business, The Green Machine, will be there, so don't forget suitable containers to refill with their wide range of products.

For up to date information on stall holders, check out the Towcester Farmers Market page on Facebook, which is updated to include the very latest news. We may still have late changes to the market in any given month. Look for us on Whatsapp too.

For more information, to get involved, or even to give comments or feedback, please get in touch with Nick Holder, the Towcester Farmers Market manager, at nickholder@btinternet.com or on 01327 352647.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.