Creative businesses invited to express an interest in Vulcan works

Author: Sara Kennedy Published: 11th October 2022 09:06
Originally a Grade II listed ironworks factory, Vulcan Works off Guildhall Road, were built in 1875 for engineering company Mobbs & Co and was later turned into a leather warehouse.Originally a Grade II listed ironworks factory, Vulcan Works off Guildhall Road, were built in 1875 for engineering company Mobbs & Co and was later turned into a leather warehouse.

The multi-million-pound renovation has turned it into a hub for new and growing businesses with 69 lettable spaces in the heart of the town's Cultural Quarter and Waterside Enterprise Zone.

Cllr Daniel Lister, WNC’s Cabinet Member for economic development, town centre regeneration and growth, said: "The economy has faced several big shocks over the last few years and many people have lost their jobs or been forced to rethink what they are doing.

"If we want to build back better, we must strike while the iron is hot and support those people who are able to innovate, exploit existing potential and create new jobs."

It is anticipated that during its first ten years of operation, Vulcan Works will support up to 150 businesses across the county, creating around 500 jobs.

With over 30 years-experience, Oxford Innovation were appointed to manage the space and provide expert support and knowledge to drive business growth and regional success.

The high-end workspaces, ranging in size from 10m2 to 100m2, are expected to be available from early next year.

Businesses can register interest in obtaining a unit via Oxford Innovation’s website - https://oxfordinnovationspace.co.uk/contact/.

 

