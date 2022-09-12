Over 100,000 autumn COVID-19 boosters jabs given in Northamptonshire





This week, the Northamptonshire COVID-19 vaccination programme reached the milestone of over 100,000 autumn booster jabs across the county since the campaign launched on 12 September 2022.





People currently eligible for an autumn booster include everyone aged 65 or over, carers, pregnant women, those at higher risk of COVID-19 due to a health condition, people who are immunosuppressed and all frontline health and social care workers.





They are being urged to get their COVID-19 autumn booster to ensure the best protection against coronavirus through the winter months with infections already on the rise in Northamptonshire

Those eligible for an autumn booster can book an appointment via the National Booking Service, call 119 or visit a local drop-in clinic.





Chris Pallot, Director of Northamptonshire’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme said:





“We are delighted so many people across Northamptonshire have come forward to get the protection they need. This is all about reducing the risk of getting very poorly with coronavirus over the winter months.





“We must protect our most vulnerable and don’t forget that includes anyone aged five or over who is at higher risk due to a health condition, has a weakened immune system or lives with someone with a weakened immune system.





“There are over 50 sites available across Northamptonshire where people can book in for their COVID-19 vaccines . We have done are utmost to make it as easy as possible for people to access their jabs.





“We know that cases are increasing in the county and that over time vaccine effectiveness starts to wane - so please keep on top of your jabs to maintain a higher level of immunity.





“Thank-you to all the wonderful staff and volunteers who have made this programme possible, and to everyone that has come forward so far. Let’s continue to build Northamptonshire’s wall of defence against COVID-19 and have a safe autumn and winter.”





The likelihood of seeing the combined effects of COVID-19 and flu this winter makes getting a COVID vaccination even more important and eligible people attending the GP and community pharmacy-run vaccination sites may be offered the flu and COVID jab at the same time.





In addition to bookable appointments several vaccination sites in Northamptonshire are also offering drop-in sessions where no advance booking is required. Visit www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/covidvaccine for a full list of drop-in sessions.





This weekend, Northamptonshire’s mobile vaccination service will be at the Diwali Celebrations event at Market Square in Northampton on Saturday 15 October from 9am to 3pm. On Sunday 16 October, the service will be at the Classics on the Lawn event at Delapre Abbey in Northampton from 11am to 4pm.



