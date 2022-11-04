  • Bookmark this page

A 'Warm Welcome' at the Tove Valley Centre

Author: Susan Feasey Published: 18th October 2022 09:07

 Tove Valley Centre
 
 'Time for Tea' will take place every Friday afternoon between 1pm and 3pm, starting on Friday 4th November 2022 at the Tove Valley Centre, Northampton Road, Towcester NN12 6JQ.
 
This is a FREE event, designed for older residents from Towcester and surrounding villages. You will be able to get a cup of tea or coffee and a piece of cake, have someone to chat to if you want to, and keep warm on the colder days that we are expecting over the forthcoming winter months.
 

Come along with a friend or on your own and meet someone new. The event is hosted by Tove Valley Baptist Fellowship, so there will be volunteers from the church around to serve you or to chat to if you wish.

'Warm Welcome' is a national campaign to make spaces available for people to go to this winter. The Tove Valley Centre is also open to anyone to drop in between 9am and 11am on Monday mornings for our FREE 'Coffee and Chill' sessions.

These have been running for over a year now, and as the name suggests, it's simply somewhere to relax, chat with friends and have a hot drink. Additionally, eveyone is welcome to join our church services on Sundays from 10.30am until around midday. Again, tea and coffee is available at the end of the service.

Designed for families with under 18's, our very popular Breakfast Club runs during school holdays, 8.30 am to 10.30 am. Breakfast and activities are provided FREE of charge. Breakfast Club is available every day during the forthcoming half term break, Monday 24th to Friday 28th October. Please check social media and local advertising for details about which days we will be open during future school holdays.

For more information: email info@tvbf.co.uk; Telephone 01327 204801

 

 
