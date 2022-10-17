Whittlebury Park gets Christmas ready with extravaganza of festive favourites

Author: Becky Tombs Published: 17th October 2022 12:10

Whittlebury Park Hotel and Spa Resort, in the idyllic Northamptonshire countryside, is bringing festive cheer in abundance this year with the return of its hugely popular Santa Sunday Lunch, Festive Afternoon Tea, and three-night stay package. The festive favourites, perfect for celebrating the most wonderful time of the year in style, will be making a comeback to the four-star hotel as part of its wide-ranging Christmas offering.

Santa Sunday Lunch is the ideal way to get into the Christmas spirit. Taking place on December 11 and December 18, it features a delicious three-course carvery buffet followed by a visit from Santa who will be distributing gifts and bringing delight to little ones.

Continue the festive fun with a limited-edition seasonal afternoon tea inspired by the classic Christmas dinner. Available from December 1 to December 22, delicacies include pulled turkey, mayonnaise and stuffing bridge roll, mini pork pie with cranberry jam, Whiskey fruit cake, Christmas tree macaron, and cranberry and candid citrus scones with clotted cream and strawberry jam.

If your Christmas spirit sparkles brightest in the evening, Whittlebury Park is hosting a Christmas Party Night on December 9. With fabulous food, festive drinks, and a brilliant DJ, it is a chance to make unforgettable memories whilst dancing the night away to some much-loved Christmas classics.

For guests looking for a stress-free Christmas break with all the trimmings and more, the hotel is offering a spectacular three-night residential stay package. Beginning on Christmas Eve and ending the day after Boxing Day, highlights include: a luxurious four-course Christmas lunch, carol singers, a pantomime matinee of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at MK Theatre, a festive quiz, and full use of the Leisure Club including the swimming pool and Heat and Ice experiences.

Eliminating the stress of spending all morning in the kitchen, the hotel is also hosting a Christmas Day Lunch. This seasonal feast includes a traditional four-course Christmas dinner and a special appearance from Santa who is visiting with a gift for every child before heading back to the North Pole.

For more details, or to book, please visit: https://www.whittlebury.com/leisure/christmas/

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.