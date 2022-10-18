Over 50s invited for COVID-19 autumn booster jabs in Northamptonshire

Those eligible for an autumn booster now include everyone aged 50 or over, carers, pregnant women, those at higher risk of COVID-19 due to a health condition, people who are immunosuppressed and all frontline health and social care workers.

With infections on the rise in Northamptonshire, those eligible are being urged to come forward to get their jabs to ensure the best protection against coronavirus through the winter months.

So far, the Northamptonshire COVID-19 vaccination programme has delivered nearly 130,000 autumn booster jabs across the county since the campaign launched on 12 September 2022.

Those eligible for an autumn booster can book an appointment via the National Booking Service, call 119 or visit a local drop-in clinic.

Chris Pallot, Director of Northamptonshire’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme said:

“We’re really pleased to confirm that everyone aged 50 to 64 can now receive their autumn booster alongside those already eligible for the top-up jab.

“The fact is that coronavirus cases are on the rise, and we know the immunity you get from vaccinations doesn’t last forever. That’s why it’s so important to top up your protection to protect not just yourself but also those around you who may be more vulnerable.

“There are over 50 of sites available across Northamptonshire where you can book your jabs at a time and place convenient for you.

“We are very grateful for all those that have come forward so far – nearly 130,000 people. However, there are still thousands of you out there who are eligible but not yet protected, and your vaccines are waiting for you.

“Let’s keep Northamptonshire safe, get our jabs and protect ourselves and our loved ones.”

The double threat of widely circulating flu and COVID-19 this year makes getting a COVID vaccination even more important and eligible people attending the GP and community pharmacy-run vaccination sites may be offered the flu and COVID jab at the same time.

In addition to bookable appointments several vaccination sites in Northamptonshire are also offering drop-in sessions where no advance booking is required. Visit www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/covidvaccine for a full list of drop-in sessions.

This week, Northamptonshire’s mobile vaccination service, which has been travelling to areas of low uptake since December 2021, will be visiting:

Tuesday 18 Oct: Crick Village Hall , Bucknills Lane, Crick, Northampton, NN6 7SX 9am to 4pm

Thursday 20 Oct: West Haddon Sports Pavilion , Northampton Road, West Haddon, NN6 7ET 9am to 5pm

Friday 21 Oct: Morrisons , Kettering Rd, Northampton, NN3 6AA 9am to 5pm and Asda Corby , Phoenix Park Way, Corby, NN1 5DT 9am to 5pm

Saturday 22 Oct: Asda Corby , Phoenix Park Way, Corby NN17 5DT 9am to 5pm

Sunday 23 Oct: Redwell Leisure Centre , Barnwell Rd, Wellingborough, NN8 5LP 9am to 4pm





Anyone aged five or over* (children with parent’s or guardian’s consent) can access the mobile service for first or second doses. Anyone aged 16 or over can get their first booster jabs and those 50 and over (and others eligible) can get their autumn boosters. No prior booking is necessary.