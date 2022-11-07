Consultation proposed to open on further main modifications to Northampton Local Plan

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 18th October 2022 13:54

Cllr Rebecca Breese, WNC’s Cabinet Member for strategic planning, built environment and rural affairs, said: “Once adopted, the plan will have long lasting impact on the growth and quality of life Northampton.

A six-week public consultation on further main modifications to the Northampton Local Plan Part 2 is proposed to start on Monday, 7 November 2022.

This will be dependent on the Planning Policy Committee approving the consultation during its meeting on Tuesday, 25 October 2022.

In July 2022, West Northants Council (WNC) consulted the public on Proposed Modifications to the Plan as Planning Inspectors considered that these modifications were necessary to make the plan sound.

Having reviewed the comments received on the proposed modifications, the Inspectors recommended that further Main Modifications should be consulted on.

Main Modifications involve changes or insertions to policies and text that are essential to enable the plan to be adopted.

This consultation relates to two sites. The further main modification proposed for the site at The Green, Great Houghton provides additional details on access and connectivity arrangements.

The further main modification proposed for the site at Ransome Road reduces the number of dwellings to be provided on the site.

At this stage in the plan-making process, the Planning Inspectors can only consider representations relating to these further main modifications.

Cllr Rebecca Breese, WNC’s Cabinet Member for strategic planning, built environment and rural affairs, said: “Once adopted, the plan will have long lasting impact on the growth and quality of life Northampton.

“As such it deserves very careful consideration and once adopted, we can be sure it will be able to withstand the very toughest tests it may face.”

Documents relevant for this round of consultation can be found at:

While previous documents can be found at:

Both will be useful while considering responses to the consultation which ends at midnight on Monday, 19 December 2022.

If approved on 25 October, a link to complete the consultation online will be published and hardcopies of the documentation and response forms will be available at the One Stop Shop at the Guildhall in Northampton and council-owned libraries, Northampton Town Council and some parish council offices across the town.

The Local Plan Part 2 is a major planning policy document that will help guide planning decisions throughout Northampton up to 2029.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.