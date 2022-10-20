  • Bookmark this page

Late opening of Towcester Mill Bottle Shop

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 19th October 2022 10:28
Towcester Mill Brewery is opening its Bottle Shop late tomorrow, Thursday 20 October 2022, as it launches its Christmas beer and gifts.

Santa's Tipple, the Brewery's 6.2% abv seasonal ale, will be available for tastings for the first time this year, as will the Mill's very own Watermeadow Gin, which has been inspired by its location next to Towcester Watermeadows.

"If you're starting to think about Christmas and want a little bit of gift inspiration then do think about shopping local and pop in and see us!" explained shop manager, Vicky Golden. "We will have all our range of bottled beers to choose from, plus our Christmas gift packs, jute bags and mixed cases. We will also have some local Christmas Gin Liqueurs, plus a delicious-sounding Christmas Pudding Wine, and some lovely gifts that will be just right for the festive season."

Towcester Mill Brewery's Bottle Shop is now open Tuesday-Sunday 12pm-5pm but on Thursday 20 October it will be open until 8pm. You can also visit its website www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk and Click & Collect if preferred. 

