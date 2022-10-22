Towcester Repair Cafe returns on Saturday

Author: Laura Patterson Published: 19th October 2022 14:48

The next Repair Cafe, 10-midday on Saturday 22nd October 2022 at the Wellbeing Cafe 169, Watling St, Towcester.

Speaking to AboutMyArea/NN12 Laura Patterson said, "Our first Repair Cafe in Towcester was a huge success. The mayor came to open it and people brought in bikes, sewing machines and an old tape deck amongst other things.

"Please bring your broken things of any description to be repaired.

"See you there."

