The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Caswell Science & Technology Park

Towcester Repair Cafe returns on Saturday

Author: Laura Patterson Published: 19th October 2022 14:48

The next Repair Cafe, 10-midday on Saturday 22nd October 2022 at the Wellbeing Cafe 169, Watling St, Towcester.

Speaking to AboutMyArea/NN12 Laura Patterson said, "Our first Repair Cafe in Towcester was a huge success. The mayor came to open it and people brought in bikes, sewing machines and an old tape deck amongst other things.

"We have our next Repair Cafe, 10-midday on Saturday 22nd October 2022 at the Wellbeing Cafe 169, Watling St, Towcester.

"Please bring your broken things of any description to be repaired.

"See you there."

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Nearby postcodes

