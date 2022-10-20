Ultimately a poor response to what was needed

Author: Paul Smith Published: 20th October 2022 17:03



The game start at a good pace for both sides, with either side jockeying for territory.

Towcester playing into the wind where the first to reap the rewards , stringing together multiple phases to get points on the board.

Michael Bagby powered over to score the first points of the half. Rhys Williams was unable to convert for the extra points.

Olney looked to strike back quickly.

Moments later they started to get the upper hand scoring 2 trys in quick succession.

The home side managing to convert one of the tries to go into the break 12 - 5 up.

Towcestrians needed a good team talk to get them onto the right track for the second half.

Unfortunately it was the home side that reacted the better.

From the kick off they attacked . In less than 60 seconds they had scored again.

Minutes later they strung together another well worked set of phases scoring again. At this stage Towcester did look second best. No reaction to the score line an Olney ran in another try.

Pepin Nanci did force his way over for Tows only try of the half , but it was the home side that finished the half on top.

Final score going to them as they just looked the better side.

The boys need to take this on-board and put this right on Tuesday and Thursday at training or the season is only going to get tougher.

Next weekend we welcome Market Harborough.

