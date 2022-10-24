NN12

>

News

>

Local News Stay safe this Halloween and Bonfire Night Published: 24th October 2022 09:11 Halloween is creeping up on us we want to remind people our officers will be working to discourage anti-social behaviour and ensure a safe Halloween and Bonfire Night for all.



Operation Pumpkin is run in conjunction with Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) and aims to prevent problems and promote safety around Halloween and Bonfire Night.



Members of our Neighbourhood Policing Teams will be deployed to deter anti-social behaviour, engage with communities and visit areas which have seen issues in previous years.



Operation Pumpkin activities include school assembly visits by police officers and NFRS to discuss safety messages and discourage anti-social behaviour, as well as supplying ‘No trick or treat’ posters to elderly or vulnerable residents, and requesting parents and guardians explain what these mean to children. 10 top tips to keeping safe at Halloween: Keep clear of all flames such as candles and lit pumpkins, which could cause costumes to catch fire or cause burns.

Be careful how you dress on Halloween. Homemade costumes and some costumes bought in shops can be flammable. Decorations should also be kept away from naked flames.

Plan your trick or treat route beforehand. Only go to houses where you or your friends know the residents. Always go in groups. Don’t go without an adult.

Be cautious about eating what people give you when out trick or treating. Check with an adult when you get home.

Be visible, stay in areas that are well lit with streetlights. Take a torch just in case.

Remember ‘STOP, DROP and ROLL’ if clothing catches fire. STOP where you are. Do not run. DROP to the ground. Lie down flat. ROLL over and over on the ground until flames are out.

Don’t wear masks that restrict your vision. You need to see when crossing roads.

Don’t enter any house when trick or treating, stay on the doorstep.

Don’t knock on doors where you see a ‘No trick or treat callers’ sign.

Avoid using real candles in lanterns and pumpkins. Battery operated lights are safer.

10 top tips to keeping safe on Bonfire Night:

Sparklers are not suitable for children under five. Light sparklers one at a time and wear gloves.

Always follow the instructions on fireworks.

Never throw fireworks or put them in your pocket.

Keep a bucket of water handy.

Stand clear of fireworks. Never return to a lit firework.

Light fireworks at arm’s length, using a safety firework lighter or fuse wick.

Position bonfires away from sheds, fences and trees.

Before lighting a bonfire, check the structure is sound and it does not have small children or animals hiding inside it.

Keep pets indoors. To find out more about the laws governing firework use, please see www.gov.uk/fireworks-the-law Further information is available on our website here Halloween and Bonfire Night | Northamptonshire Police (northants.police.uk) Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.