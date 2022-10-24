Silverstone Park wins motorsport Service to Industry award

Author: Carl McKellar Published: 24th October 2022 11:05

MIA CEO Chris Aylett presenting MEPC's Ruth Williams with the MIA's Service to the Industry Award.

Silverstone Park has won the Motorsport Industry Association’s coveted ‘Service to the Industry’ award for 2022.



Ruth Williams, Asset Management, collected the trophy from MIA CEO Chris Aylett during the MIA’s Business Excellence Awards at a high-profile ceremony held in the Silverstone Grand Prix Circuit’s Wing building.

Ruth enthused: “We are thrilled to win the MIA’s Service to the Industry award – it is testament to the great work of the Silverstone Park team and developer and asset manager MEPC’s vision for the estate which is attracting some of the most exciting tech businesses in the UK and providing them with the right environment in which to thrive.

“Many of our businesses at Silverstone Park are either part of the UK’s world-renowned motorsport supply chain, using their motorsport backgrounds to successfully diversify and win business in new sectors, competing as teams in motorsport, or are specialising in the professional services that support the sport.”

Since MEPC took over Silverstone Park in autumn 2013, the estate has grown from around 50 businesses to more than 90.

The majority operate in advanced engineering and manufacturing, electronics and software development in tech sectors such as motorsport plus aerospace, agri-tech, aviation, defence, energy, marine, med-tech, space, sports performance and sustainability.

MEPC has planning consent for a further 1.6m sq ft of industrial development at Silverstone Park.

The estate is also home to four world-class specialist engineering facilities: Hexagon (metrology); the Digital Manufacturing Centre, the Silverstone Sports Engineering Hub; Applus+/3C Test (electromagnetics).

During the MIA’s awards ceremony in the Silverstone Circuit Wing, Chris Aylett told the audience: “An increasing number of motorsport businesses are taking advantage of the stunning development of MEPC’s Silverstone Park (which you may have seen as you arrived) and the skills pool in the surrounding area.

“Both these factors help all those on the Park to succeed on track and to diversify into other sectors.”

