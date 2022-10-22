Council gives thumbs up for new rules on open spaces across Daventry and South Northants areas

Author: Gavin Moore Published: 22nd October 2022 08:50

New rules which encourage responsible dog ownership and ban smoking in specific public open spaces, have been approved by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC). New rules which encourage responsible dog ownership and ban smoking in specific public open spaces, have been approved by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC).

On Tuesday, (11 October 2022) the WNC Cabinet approved a new Public Spaces Protection Order covering Daventry and South Northants. This Order comes into force on 1 November 2022 and lasts for a period of three years.

Cllr David Smith, WNC's Cabinet Member for community safety and engagement and regulatory services said: "Picking up after your dog and keeping it under control by placing them on a lead in cemeteries and car parks, as well as not smoking in children’s play areas should be common practice.

"However, we find ourselves in a place where these simple measures aren’t always being followed.

"The new PSPO gives the Council the ability to ensure that the public can use and enjoy these public spaces and will help to make West Northamptonshire a better and safer place to live and work."

The PSPO means dog owners could be fined £100 if they fail to:

pick up their dog’s mess and dispose of it properly

carry the means to pick up after their dog

prevent their dog from entering public places from which dogs are excluded, including children’s play areas, schools, skateparks, tennis courts, multi-use games areas (MUGAs) and bowling greens

keep their dog on a lead when in cemeteries, burial sites, graveyards, memorial gardens, allotments, car parks, sports grounds, fields and pitches - when in use for authorised sporting activity

put their dog on a lead when asked to do so by an authorised officer

The order also restricts a person from walking more than four dogs at any one time and prohibits smoking in: children’s play areas, schools, skateparks, tennis courts, multi-use games areas (MUGAs), and bowling greens.

There are a number of other PSPOs already covering various parts of West Northamptonshire.

To find out more about the public space protection orders visit Public Spaces Protection Orders (PSPOs) | West Northamptonshire Council (westnorthants.gov.uk)

