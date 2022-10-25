West Northants students take part in annual Young Citizen’s Scheme

Author: Gavin Moore Published: 25th October 2022 11:02

Primary school students from across West Northants have taken part in this year’s Young Citizen’s Scheme organised by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) Community Safety and Engagement Team, Northamptonshire Police and Northamptonshire Children’s Trust. Primary school students from across West Northants have taken part in this year’s Young Citizen’s Scheme organised by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) Community Safety and Engagement Team, Northamptonshire Police and Northamptonshire Children’s Trust.

Primary school students from across West Northants have taken part in this year’s Young Citizen’s Scheme organised by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) Community Safety and Engagement Team, Northamptonshire Police and Northamptonshire Children’s Trust.

More than 300 Year Six pupils attended the annual event held at Northampton’s Yardley Chase Cadet Training Centre on October 18, 19 and 20 where they learned about online safety, fire and water safety, and anti-social behaviour.

Now in its seventh year, the event included three fun-packed days of activities focussing on the importance of being a good citizen and raising awareness around community responsibility and personal safety through a variety of workshops.

Officers from West Northamptonshire Community Safety Partnership delivered sessions around online safety and provided workshops covering a range of topics including fire safety, hate crimes, reporting incidents and calling 999, and how to be streetwise and prevent crime.

Cllr David Smith, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Community Safety and Engagement and Regulatory Services, said:

“The Young Citizen’s scheme aims to leave children with a lasting memory of a few clear messages and instil good safety skills, a greater understanding of the emergency services and a more considerate approach towards others.

“The event demonstrates partnership working at its finest and enables us to proactively engage with children to explore community safety issues and encourage them to be good citizens. We were once again very proud to be involved in this project and hope the students who took part will continue to benefit from the things they learned for years to come.”

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.