Whittlebury Spa unveils new ESPA packages

Author: Becky Tombs Published: 25th October 2022 13:09

Whittlebury Spa, located in the tranquil Northamptonshire countryside at Whittlebury Park Hotel, has developed a range of new spa packages following its recently announced partnership with holistic wellbeing brand, ESPA.

The luxurious open-plan spa will elevate its spa offering with three spa days and three spa breaks, each designed to combine the latest in effective natural products and expert, individual treatments.

From half-day escapes to overnight stays, each package will include full use of the spa’s extensive Heat and Ice experiences - ancient bathing rituals designed to help guests unwind and escape the pressures of modern life - as well as soothing ESPA treatments.

Shorter packages include the Morning Bliss package, featuring the Heat and Ice Experience, a 40-minute tailored ESPA peace and glow treatment, full access to the Leisure Club and a two-course buffet lunch, providing the perfect slice of serenity in a busy day.

For those with more time to spare, the Jewels of ESPA Retreat features a personalised ESPA massage and facial treatment, using pure aromatherapy blends and advanced massage techniques to alleviate muscular pressure and promote suppleness, leaving the mind and body feeling balanced and renewed. In addition, this premium package includes a three-course dinner in the hotel’s 3 AA Rosette fine dining restaurant, Murrays, an overnight stay in a suite and a full English breakfast the following morning.

Sophie Clear, Spa Manager at Whittlebury Park, said: “Our new range of spa packages will enhance our spa offering with the latest in cutting-edge treatments, natural wellbeing and sustainable products. ESPA is the gold standard when it comes to luxurious, naturally effective skincare, and our new tailored packages offer the ultimate pampering experiences with treatments to suit everyone.”

The state-of-the-art Whittlebury Spa features 32 treatment rooms offering massage, facials, dermaplaning, manicures and pedicures, alongside indulgent spa packages and the award-winning Heat and Ice experience, which includes a hydrotherapy pool, caldarium, experience showers, ice cave and tepidarium. Treatments and beauty essentials are exclusively from ESPA, Jessica.

The award-winning hotel is also home to a Leisure Club with 19-metre swimming pool with bubble jets, steam room, salt sauna, jacuzzi, hair studio and first-class gym facilities.

Whittlebury Spa will be holding an ESPA Christmas Shopping Event on Thursday 1 December from 6.30pm - 9pm. Enjoy luxury canapes on arrival and exclusive offers from ESPA, Jessica, Mii & Spongelle. For more details please see: https://www.whittlebury.com/spa/package-finder/espa-christmas-shopping-event

For package availability and prices please see: https://www.whittlebury.com/EspaAtThePark

